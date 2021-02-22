Fans allowed back in football grounds from 17th May – Boris Johnson confirms

Wembley could be full for the latter stages of Euro 2020 this July

Thousands of supporters will be allowed to return to football grounds from 17th May at the earliest, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed. This will be part of step three of the government’s four-step plan to move England out of lockdown.

That means fans could return for the final day of the current Premier League season on Sunday 23rd May. In which case, let’s hope there is still something up for grabs.

Up to 10,000 people or a quarter of the capacity, whichever is smaller, will be permitted in the largest venues such as Wembley Stadium. Smaller stadia, meanwhile, will be limited to either 4,000 people or half of their capacity, whichever is lower.

The government have also confirmed they will run a series of pilots from April using enhanced testing approaches and other measures to run events with larger crowd sizes and reduced social distancing to evaluate the outcomes.

Under step four of the roadmap, the government says it hopes to lift restrictions on large events from 21st June, which would impact the later Euro 2020 games due to be held at Wembley.

“The turnstiles of our sports stadia will once again rotate,” Johnson said.