Ribery robbery alarms Franck in Florence

Daylight Ribery!

Frank Ribery’s Italian home – he’s a Fiorentina player these days (I somehow missed this transfer) – was burgled this week, and the player put up a video on Twitter to show the aftermath. Well, it’s always nice to have a little something to show the insurers:

The crime took place as Ribery was playing for La Viola at Parma (Fiorentina won 2-1). His wife and kids were in Munich at the time, thankfully. The thief/thieves reportedly made off with two Rolex watches, a Cartier bracelet, gold jewellery and ten designer bags. Bastardi!

Ribery released a statement saying “my family comes first… we will take the necessary decisions”, which you could read as a sign he wants to quit Italy, or that he’s out for vigilante justice. Neither, probably.

Note: A man fitting Arjen Robben’s description was seen in the area at the time of the crime (this is not true – I’m just mad I couldn’t crowbar Robben into the headline).

UPDATE: Fiorentina Ultras responded to Ribery’s misfortune by making a statement:

“Dear Franck, we understand your shock, but wash your mouth out before talking about Florence like that. It’s not Medellin, you know. “Rich people get robbed everywhere, but they are fortunate enough to be able to afford home alarm systems and private security. Us poor folks, instead, get robbed too, but we have to be like San Lorenzo and accept it in silence.”

Talk about rubbing salt in the wound.