Covid-19 has tested positive for Zlatan

Apologies for the cringe headline but since Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the self-appointed Chuck Norris of professional football, news that the Swede has tested positive for the coronavirus is, so it goes, bad news for the latter. No one knows this better than Zlatan himself, who pronounced:

I tested negative for Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms whatsoever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea.

I’m amazed he didn’t refer to himself in the third person there. Perhaps he’s mellowing with age.