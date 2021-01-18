Highlights: Inter beat Juventus 2-0 to heat up Serie A title race

Inter forward Romelu Lukaku (left) celebrates with team-mate Arturo Vidal

Antonio Conte led his Internazionale side to victory against former club Juventus at the San Siro. Inter’s win sees them move level on points with city rivals AC Milan at the top of Serie A. The title race is well and truly on, with Inter looking to win the league for the first time since 2010.

Arturo Vidal’s first-half header was his first goal in Serie A for almost six years (he last scored for Juventus in 2015). Nicolo Barella, who put in the searching cross for Vidal’s goal, doubled Inter’s lead with a superb run and finish – the 23-year-old Italian is turning into some player.

Champions Juve were off colour and remain in fifth position in the table. Andrea Pirlo’s side are now seven points adrift of the two Milan clubs. AC Milan can go clear at the top again if they win at Cagliari on Monday evening.

Conte, who guided The Old Lady to three league titles between 2012 and 2014, had not beaten his former club in two previous attempts since taking over at Inter in 2019.

Juventus were strangely flat for much of the contest, with Serie A top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo unable to impose himself the match. Apart from an early Ronaldo effort that was disallowed for offside, and a hard shot from Federico Chiesa late on that Inter keeper Samir Handanovic did well to save, they were seldom troubled.

Indeed, the hosts should have won by more than two goals: Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku were both guilty of wasting good chances.

