Jose Mourinho sends Paul Merson to shadow realm

In the red corner: Paul Merson (Sky Sports), nice bloke but a pundit with the cutting edge of a flan. Merson claimed yesterday that Tottenham striker Harry Kane will not get as many scoring chances as he wants under Jose Mourinho, a conclusion he reached after Kane had zero touches in Man Utd’s penalty area in their 1-1 draw on Friday. “I think he’ll [Kane] have a serious think at the end of the season, I really do,” said Merse, thinking hard. “I don’t see him getting 25-30 goals next season with the way Jose will want to play.”

In the blue corner: Jose Mourinho (Spurs, Team Jose). Mourinho responded to Merson’s analysis, in his press conference today, with a stat-packed rebuttal that laboured the point, sure, but which gently put the Sky pundit back in his box. Jose then nailed the lid shut and put his finger to his lips. As elegant and clinical a takedown as you could wish to see.