Life Lessons 101 with Roy Keane: Tottenham will constantly disappoint you

Ollie Irish

10th, July 2020

Lads, it’s Tottenham, again.

It’s in Keane’s DNA to criticise Spurs at every available opportunity, because Spurs represent a lot of what he hates about football: style over substance, weak-mindedness, the South, and, ultimately, a dusty trophy cabinet.

Is he wrong? No, he absolutely nailed it. Tottenham are being dragged down into mid-table (and, who knows, further still) by a manager who is unrecognisable from his prime days, and, to make matters worse, playing shockingly negative football against the likes of Bournemouth (Spurs had no shots on target last night!).

#JoseOut was trending last night. Many Spurs fans have had enough, having watched Mourinho snidely ostracise some of the club’s most promising players: Ndombele, Sessegnon, Parrott. Instead, Mourinho uses his most functional players to play in such a way as to avoid the embarrassment of defeat. He risks nothing. Fans will tolerate a lot, but not that.

Quite (screenshot from Mourinho’s press conference after the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth).

