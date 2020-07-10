Life Lessons 101 with Roy Keane: Tottenham will constantly disappoint you

Lads, it’s Tottenham, again.

🗣"We should not be surprised, they have that in their makeup, that is in their DNA, they will constantly disappoint you" Roy Keane on Tottenham 😳 pic.twitter.com/7vGZp7KXJL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 9, 2020

It’s in Keane’s DNA to criticise Spurs at every available opportunity, because Spurs represent a lot of what he hates about football: style over substance, weak-mindedness, the South, and, ultimately, a dusty trophy cabinet.

Is he wrong? No, he absolutely nailed it. Tottenham are being dragged down into mid-table (and, who knows, further still) by a manager who is unrecognisable from his prime days, and, to make matters worse, playing shockingly negative football against the likes of Bournemouth (Spurs had no shots on target last night!).

There have been 173 shots on target against Bournemouth this season. Tottenham had none of them today. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) July 9, 2020

Tottenham have had fewer shots on target in July than Tomas Soucek — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) July 9, 2020

#JoseOut was trending last night. Many Spurs fans have had enough, having watched Mourinho snidely ostracise some of the club’s most promising players: Ndombele, Sessegnon, Parrott. Instead, Mourinho uses his most functional players to play in such a way as to avoid the embarrassment of defeat. He risks nothing. Fans will tolerate a lot, but not that.

Quite (screenshot from Mourinho’s press conference after the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth).