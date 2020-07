Are you not entertained!? Eric Dier signs new Tottenham contract

“Are you looking for a one- or two-bed flat?”

Spurs teased Eric Dier’s new contract (until 2024) in a series of Twitter videos that made him look like a cross between a high-end estate agent and a cruise ship hypnotist:

🗣️ "I feel like I’m at the beginning of a new journey."@ericdier on extending his stay at Spurs.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/j5gTG6gfLR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 21, 2020

It’s not earth-shattering news but Spurs fans can’t be mad. Dier lost his way in the last couple of seasons but he is the prototypical Mourinho player, i.e. a big, versatile bastard, so he may yet thrive in the next phase of his career. What is a concern is that he’s just 26 years old but so immobile –Â it’s very noticeable from the clips in that last tweet how much faster and more athletic he was in his early Tottenham days.

And damn, the man has a dull voice. It’s like listening to paint dry.

No matter what he does next though, we’ll always have his tackle on Sergio Ramos, a truly cathartic moment for many fans: