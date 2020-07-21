Are you not entertained!? Eric Dier signs new Tottenham contract

“Are you looking for a one- or two-bed flat?”

Spurs teased Eric Dier’s new contract (until 2024) in a series of Twitter videos that made him look like a cross between a high-end estate agent and a cruise ship hypnotist:

🗣️ "I feel like I’m at the beginning of a new journey."@ericdier on extending his stay at Spurs.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/j5gTG6gfLR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 21, 2020

It’s not earth-shattering news but Spurs fans can’t be mad. Dier lost his way in the last couple of seasons but he is the prototypical Mourinho player, i.e. a big, versatile bastard, so he may yet thrive in the next phase of his career. What is a concern is that he’s just 26 years old but so immobile – it’s very noticeable from the clips in that last tweet how much faster and more athletic he was in his early Tottenham days.

And damn, the man has a dull voice. It’s like listening to paint dry.

No matter what he does next though, we’ll always have his tackle on Sergio Ramos, a truly cathartic moment for many fans: