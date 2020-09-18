Gareth Bale is back in the building – is this good news for Spurs?

Gareth Bale is a Spurs player once more. Well, barring some crossed t’s and dotted i’s. This morning the Welshman took a private jet from Madrid to Luton. When he touched down, he made straight for the nearest golf course Tottenham’s training ground, where he was welcomed by a small band of happy fans:

🎼 Bale, Bale, Bale! 🎼 Gareth Bale, Gareth Bale, He Was Born To Play For Spurs, He Was Born To Play For Spurs … 💙 This Is What Happiness Looks Like.#THFC #COYS #BaleBackpic.twitter.com/c5FD196PXC — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) September 18, 2020

In a Spurs shirt, Bale did things that made you get out of your seat to pick up your jaw. Such as this…

and this…

and of course this (the performance that started in motion his move to Real)…

But let’s be realistic, the Bale that Spurs are getting back is not the young, freakishly lithe player in the clips above. Not at all. You might argue that even Real didn’t see much of that Bale, so whilst it’s lovely for Spurs to welcome the prodigal son back, it also feels like a (very expensive) trophy signing who won’t actually help the club win trophies. As I’ve said before, I’m more excited by the signing of Sergio Reguilon, a player who absolutely will improve the Spurs line-up.