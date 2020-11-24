Spurs manager Jose Mourinho loses £500 bet to Sergio Reguilon – pays up in serrano ham

Jose Mourinho revealed on his Instagram that he lost a £500 bet to Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon. It appears Jose paid up not in cash, but in high-quality jamon serrano – a massive leg of dry-cured ham, in other words.

Given the timing of the post (this morning), it’s more than likely the bet was related to Spurs’ impressive 2-0 win over Man City on Sunday. The Spanish media has speculated that the wager was related to Reguilon getting the better of Riyad Mahrez, but neither party has confirmed this.

Even when he loses a bet, Jose is smiling. I don’t recall him ever smiling when he was in charge of Man Utd. Not once. Mou has got his mojo back, which is very good news for Spurs fans.