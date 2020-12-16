The Adventures of Jose Mourinho on Instagram – Check out my sweet Batman and Game of Thrones gaming chairs!

Ollie Irish

16th, December 2020

Jose took a break from trolling his Premier League rivals to shill for a gaming chair manufacturer on Instagram:

Find yourself a 57-year-old man who looks at you like he looks at his Batman chair (okay, he’s not looking at it but you get the point).

“Take it from a different angle. Show them how humble I am… and make sure you can still see the Batman logo.”

Winter is coming. Is Jose pretending to snooze for the camera, or actually snoozing? Mind games, once again, from the maestro. This might be my new favourite pic of Jose… scratch that, it’s still this:

