Tottenham Hotspur are the greenest, most sustainable Premier League club

Jose Mourinho checking if he can claim Tottenham’s perfect sustainability rating as a personal victory, whilst forgetting that he’s sat on a dirty great jet plane

Spurs are officially the greenest Premier League team, after coming top of a new survey that measured the sustainability of all 20 top-flight clubs. Yes! Silverware at last! Don’t forget that we are the reigning Audi Cup holders. This triumph confirms our status as serial winners.

“Looking to our future beyond the current pandemic, our message is that the climate needs to be at forefront of all our minds,” said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, bursting with pride no doubt.

“We have seen people take greater pride in their environment during the lockdowns of the past year. When we return to normality, we cannot slip back into bad habits and lose sight of this.”

Joking apart, you have to give Levy and co. credit for being proactive. Levy did a lot to ensure that Spurs’ new stadium was as sustainable as possible.

Spurs were the only club to earn a maximum score (21pts), with points awarded for things like clean energy, sustainable transport, waste management and water efficiency. Arsenal, Brighton and Man Utd all scored 20 points – close but no cigar… definitely no cigar, actually. A club-branded vape, perhaps.

Clubs at the lower end of this table, such as Sheffield United, Burnley (surely they get bonus points for Sean Dyche eating worms?) and Aston Villa (who took the unwanted bottom spot), don’t even have a sustainability section on their websites, which in 2021 is inexcusable.

