Highlights: Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea – Tuchel gets the better of spent Mourinho

Well, from a Tottenham pov, that was depressingly predictable. On current form, and minus the injured Harry Kane, there was no way Spurs were likely to score against Chelsea, so it was simply a matter of the whether or not the visitors would manage to score. And they did, via a Jorginho penalty in the 24th minute, after the hapless Eric Dier (one of Jose Mourinho’s golden boys, even though he makes at least one big mistake per game) kicked out at Timo Werner inside the area.

For at least the third Premier League game in a row, Jose Mourinho sent out a team in order to limit damage, and the result was a woeful performance lacking in energy and ambition; Liverpool dominated Spurs, Brighton did the same, and Chelsea didn’t have to do much to get three points tonight. Daniel Levy’s Mourinho vanity project is doomed to fail. It always was.

Spurs look lost without Kane. Son in particular looks lost without Kane. This is not a surprise.

1 – In what was his 327th home league match, Spurs boss José Mourinho has suffered back-to-back league defeats on home soil for the very first time in his managerial career. Questions. pic.twitter.com/LB6fAhV1uU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2021

Mourinho is a completely spent force. He’s yesterday’s manager. He plays dire, negative football. He divides his squads into untouchable favourites and bullied outcasts. He is, in short, not the sort of toxic c**t any fan should want in charge of their team. Gareth Bale, meanwhile, sits there unused, smiling that goofy smile of his, probably thinking about his long-iron game for 90 minutes (Mourinho was asked why he didn’t bring Bale on – he refused to answer). It’s a clustercuss.

Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, is charming, witty, open-minded, gracious – all of the things that Mourinho is not. And the German has made an excellent start to life at Chelsea. Three games, two wins, no goals conceded. Can’t argue with that.

Man of the match: Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Match highlights: