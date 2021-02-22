Highlights: West Ham 2-1 Spurs – arrogant Mourinho passes the buck

Goals from Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard in each half gave West Ham a 2-1 win over Spurs at the London Stadium on Sunday. The result boosts the Irons’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season – that’s not something I would have anticipated writing in February.

Lucas Moura’s header from a Gareth Bale corner gave Spurs a way back into the game but the defeat means they are now nine points behind West Ham in the Premier League table.

Spurs didn’t actually play that badly, and created enough chances to get a point, but it was Jose Mourinho’s post-match comments that stood out.

When asked if Spurs’ dip in form was linked to his management, Mourinho replied: “No, not at all. Mine and my coaching staff’s methods are second to nobody in the world.

“I think for a long, long time, we have problems in the team that I cannot resolve by myself as a coach.”

Er, okay Jose. Look: Spurs are just four points above Leeds in the table, and I know which team I would much, much rather watch on a regular basis. Mourinho is delusional if he thinks that he is blameless, and living in the past if he thinks he is still the gold standard for football managers.

West Ham, meanwhile, are flying, with Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek doing sterling work in their engine room. David Moyes is also doing a great job, and the January signing of Lingard has given them a boost at the right time.

“I am really enjoying my football,” Lingard said. “The lads have taken to me really well. Today we had to graft for the three points and we showed what we are capable of.”

Man of the match: Declan Rice (West Ham)

Match highlights: