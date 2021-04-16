Pogba accuses Mourinho of ‘going against players’

Paul Pogba has criticised Jose Mourinho’s man-management, accusing him of “going against players” and making them feel like “they don’t exist any more”. Paul, I can well believe it.

Mourinho made Pogba the world’s most expensive player after his 2016 appointment as Man Utd head coach. Pogba was a key man for his manager as United claimed a League Cup and Europa League double in 2017, but the pair had an unsettled relationship before Mourinho was sacked in December 2018 and succeeded by Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Mourinho’s relationship with some of his players had deteriorated following that first campaign and there were reports of a training-ground spat with Pogba after the France midfielder player was stripped of the United vice-captaincy in September 2018.

“What I have now with Ole is different because he wouldn’t go against the players,” Pogba said. “It’s not like you put them on the side and they don’t exist any more. I think that’s the difference between Mourinho and Ole.

“Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho. Everybody sees that and the next day you don’t know what happened. That’s the strange thing I had with Mourinho. And I cannot explain to you because, even me, I don’t know.”

In response, Mourinho said “I couldn’t care less” about Pogba’s criticism.