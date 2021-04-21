Premier League highlights: Tottenham 2-1 Southampton – Ryan Mason starts with a win

First this:

Spurs win after trailing at half-time for the first time in the league this season. Almost as if there was some kind of malevolent force that was inhibiting the players in the changing room at half-time that is no longer there. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) April 21, 2021

Then this:

Then the match report:

Writing as a Tottenham fan, it was a tonic to watch a Spurs team not cowering in Mourinho’s miserable shadow. This was not an emphatic or particularly stylish win for Ryan Mason in his first match in charge, nor any kind of new dawn, but Son Heung-min’s 90th-minute penalty sealed a deserved three points. And without Harry Kane! Mourinho would have us believe it’s literally impossible to win a game without Kane.

Danny Ings put Southampton ahead in the 30th minute, as the visitors enjoyed much the better of the first half. Spurs livened up in the second half – not something that happened much under their previous manager – and Gareth Bale’s 60th-minute equaliser put them on the front foot. Son then had a goal chalked off by VAR before he stepped up to calmly hit the match-winner, after Moussa Djenepo fouled Harry Winks just inside the Saints’ penalty area.

I’m delighted for Mason, even if a home game against Southampton was about the kindest fixture going. How surreal these last couple of days must feel to the 29-year-old former Spurs midfielder, whose playing career was ended prematurely when he came off worst in a clash of heads with Gary Cahill, whilst playing for Hull against Chelsea in 2017. Funny. Old. Game.

1 – Tottenham Hotspur have come from behind at half-time to win as many Premier League games under Ryan Mason as they did in 14 instances under José Mourinho (W1 D2 L11). Inspired. pic.twitter.com/Jd5w8E40su — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2021

Man of the match: Gareth Bale (Spurs)

Match highlights: