Wolves set to replace Diogo Jota with Juventus winger Douglas Costa?

Weird-but-normal transfer rumour of the day: Douglas Costa could sign for Wolves from Juventus as his agent Jorge Mendes looks to resolve the winger’s uncertain future under new head coach Andrea Pirlo. Such is the mad world of modern football, where super agents dictate the terms – Mendes appears to have Wolves wrapped around his little finger.

With Diogo Jota heading off to Liverpool, Wolves could use a new winger – and you can imagine that’s exactly the pitch Wormtongue Mendes is putting to them. It would hardly be the most progressive signing. Costa is great when he’s fit but he’s 30 and injury prone. Also, Daniel Podence has emerged as a hell of a threat out wide, and there’s no way Costa gets into the Wolves starting XI ahead of him.

The signing of right-back Nelson Samedo from Barcelona (also weird-but-normal – Wolves just signed a Barca first-team player) is much, much better business for Wolves, even if it seems a trifle odd that they sold Matt Doherty for Spurs for half the money they’re paying for Samedo. Samedo’s arrival makes it ten Portuguese players in Wolves’ squad, so you can see why their new third kit looks like this:

They’ll be serving port and pasteis de nata at Molineux before you know it – maybe they already do?