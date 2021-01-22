Transfer talk: AC Milan sign Fikayo Tomori on loan from Chelsea with £25m option to buy

Fikayo Tomori in action for Chelsea

Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori is on his way to Milan to complete a loan deal. If the Rossoneri like what they see, they have an option to buy Tomori for £25m plus £5m in add-ons. Given the state of Milan’s finances, I think that’s unlikely.

It’s a sensible move for Tomori, who snubbed a loan move to West Ham last autumn. He is, after all, an England age-group international, 23 years old and still he isn’t playing regularly – he needs game time.

Realistically he’s Chelsea’s fifth-choice centre-back, behind Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger and Marcus Andreas Christensen (head is gone). He may well have more talent than a couple of those names, but Frank Lampard clearly doesn’t want to throw him into Premier League games. Shame, as Tomori is an academy player, and not many of those make it at Chelsea.

Chelsea’s loss will probably be Milan’s gain. I really hope he does well in Italy. He could even play a part in Milan’s league game against Atalanta this Saturday. Forza Fikayo!