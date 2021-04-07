Kevin de Bruyne signs new Man City contract until 2025

How it started:

Kevin De Bruyne has inked a new contract with Man City until 2025. No fuss, no agent nonsense (apparently he negotiated in person himself, with his dad and lawyers supporting from Belgium).

The Belgian maestro, who earns around £250k a week, says he “could not be happier” to extend his time at the club to a full decade. It’s great news for City that such a wonderful player – the best in the world right now, I would argue – is happy with them.

De Bruyne, whose deal was set to end in 2023, said:

I could not be happier. Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans – my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well. This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come. Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned, and we want the same things. My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign. Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve.

Music to every City fan’s ears, I’m sure.

Txiki Begiristain, City’s Director of Football, added: “This is a very significant moment for this football club. Kevin is, without question, one of the best players in world football … I look forward to watching him during his peak years here at Manchester City.”