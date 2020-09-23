On this day in 1995: Tony Yeboah scored the most wondrous of wonder goals

Ollie Irish

23rd, September 2020

Selhurst Park. The 23rd of September, 1995. Wimbledon against Leeds United. Tony Yeboah sent Martin Tyler’s voice up a whole octave with the sort of goal that you just don’t forget. Unlike whoever put together the top five list in the video above, I prefer this goal to the volley he scored against Liverpool a month earlier, even if it’s somehow more jammy and less technical.

Incidentally, Yeboah himself prefers the Liverpool goal. He once said: “Why do I think that? Because it was live on television and everyone was watching. It surprised people. Also, I grew up as a Liverpool fan and their team had Rush, Barnes… players I admired.” Fair enough, Tony.

But the one against Wimbledon was a true freak of nature, with the ball ending up in the net after a chain of events that Yeboah couldn’t replicate if he had one million tries at it. It’s also the wonder goal I think of when I recall the early Premier League years.

