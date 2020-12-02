Finland Women end Scotland Women’s Euro 2022 dreams thanks to comedy rebound goal

Scotland’s Women won’t be going to Euro 2022 after losing 1-0 to Finland last night – the one result they couldn’t afford. The Scots pressed so hard for a late winning goal at Easter Road that they left themselves exposed to Finland’s counter-attack. And what a devastating break it was, coming in the fifth minute of added time. Sub Amanda Rantanen burst clear and hit the hosts with the old Chris Brass, off-the-face sneak attack.

MAALI! (Finnish for GOAL!, as you might have guessed.)

If you’re wondering why Rantanen burst into tears after scoring, some context: it was her debut and the goal, scored with the last kick of the game, pretty much ensured Finland will qualify for the Euros. Either that or her face really stung.

Footnotes: