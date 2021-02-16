Jamie Vardy is not an intellectual, and Kasper Schmeichel wears a corset – Slavia Prague go hard

In which Slavia Prague’s own digital channel savages upcoming Europa League opponents Leicester City. Okay, perhaps savages is an exaggeration.

“It’s a city where personally I wouldn’t want to live… there really isn’t much to do there”, says Czech writer Jan Hosek of Leicester’s charms as he analyses the Foxes. Prague is more charming than Leicester? This is not news.

To be fair, a lot of Hosek’s analysis praises the club. Then again, he does also say “Jamie Vardy is not an intellectual” (possibly true), and accuses goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel of being heavier than he should be, and the only player in the Premier League to wear a corset.

If Leicester manager Brendan wanted more motivational fodder for his players, Slavia just provided it.