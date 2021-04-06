Premier League highlights: Wolves 2-3 West Ham – Lingard has excellent timing

With Euro 2020 fast approaching, and West Ham trying their damnedest to finish in the Premier League’s top four, Jesse Lingard has picked his moment perfectly to remind everyone that he is a really, really good footballer. No one is laughing at Lingard now, and if they are, more fool them.

Just six minutes in to Monday’s Premier League tie at Molineux, Lingard set off on a solo run from inside his own half and met with almost no resistance as he darted into the opposition box, before coolly firing a left-footed shot past Rui Patricio. It was a spectacular goal, the icing on a spell of form that has surely cemented his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s Euros.

Pablo Fornals doubled the visitors’ lead in the 14th minute with a neat side-footed finish after good work from Lingard and Arthur Masuaku, who squared the ball back to the Spaniard.

Jarrod Bowen, on as a sub for Michail Antonio, made it 3-0 in the 38th minute.

To their credit, Wolves fought back gamely, with goals from Leander Dendoncker and Fabio Silva, but they lacked the firepower to complete the comeback. This was Lingard’s night.

9 – No player has been involved in more Premier League goals than Jesse Lingard since his debut for West Ham on February 3rd (6 goals, 3 assists). Rebirth. #WOLWHU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2021

“I was telling him how well he has played,” West Ham boss David Moyes said of Lingard after the game.

“I’m probably a manager who doesn’t say that very often, but he deserved that after his performance.”

Man of the match: Jesse Lingard (West Ham)

Match highlights: