Video: Cremonese player scores from 70 yards out with foot like traction engine

emphatic

/ɪmˈfatɪk,ɛmˈfatɪk/

adjective

1.

expressing something forcibly and clearly.

What did I just watch: In a Serie B match on Tuesday, Cremonese midfielder Michele Castagnetti beat Virtus Entella’s goalkeeper with a hoof that was surely intended to reach the shadow realm. It almost got there too. Damn, Castagnetti attempted to murder that football and store it in his chest freezer.

Even more impressive than the ability to kick a ball that far on the volley? I don’t think he meant to just GET RID, I think he actually meant to shoot!

It’s an extraordinary strike, worthy of hyperbole. It’s probably too agricultural to win the annual Puskas award, but I doubt you’ll see a more jaw-dropping goal this year.

P.S. Cremonese won the match 2-0.