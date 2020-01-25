English Premier League 2020 winner predictions

It is no secret that the battle for the English Premier League (EPL) title has taken shape and there are bound to have more twists in the second half of the season. Unlike the 2018/2019 season, Liverpool seems to have put their big game boots all season long. Who knew that channeling a historically vintage jersey before the season would be symbolic in their march towards the EPL championship?

This season, the construct of the traditional top four to the expanded top six has been broken down because more ‘smaller’ clubs are competing with the big boys. That is why the league’s bottom side at the time Watford was able to inflict a 2-0 win over Manchester United. An alternative to that is the change in tactics for example how Wolverhampton Wanderers under the resurgence of one flying winger Adama Traore masterminded a league double over defending champions Manchester City.

The influx of money due to tantalising TV rights deals has enriched clubs and thus they are able to compete in the transfer market with the bigger teams. That is why teams such as Leicester City were able to squeeze a world record transfer fee from Manchester United for Harry Maguire and reinvest the same in the squad to be one of Liverpool’s closest challengers this season. Barring a catastrophic second half of the season, The Foxes should seal one of the four Champions League slots.

Just which team will win the 2019/2020 Premier League? The easiest answer is based on performance and results this season. Only one team stands out and that team has won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup in 2019 alone. They also set a whopping 14 points lead at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand as per 18th January, 2020. This team is Liverpool. They have played 21 matches and won 20 league matches. The only draw this season was a 1-1 result against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

What this means is that Liverpool have put all other opponents to the sword with no regard of home or away basis. Their football pedigree has placed them at 1/40 to win the title by William Hill. The lead seems insurmountable at this point of the campaign and that is why second placed Manchester City are 93/5 to win the Premier League according to Betflair. In football, it is said that never say never.

How other clubs fare in the the race

Below are the predictions of the traditional top six on top of selected top English clubs to win the Premier League. This paints a closer picture of how far ahead Liverpool is of the pile even as you prepare to place your bet. According to William Bet these are the odds for different teams to win the Premier League:

Liverpool- 1/40

Manchester City-14

Leicester City-125

Manchester United-500

Chelsea-500

Arsenal-500

Tottenham Hotspur-500

The European champions face a huge test when they travel to Wolves. This is one team that knows how to play against the top English sides. They frustrated The Reds during the first leg at Anfield in a match, which they lost 1-0. In that encounter, Liverpool had VAR to thank for coming out with the win. In this one, Bet365 have tipped Wolves to win at 6.00 while Liverpool have been tipped 1.53 to win. The bookies have it this way because the Reds have been in scintillating form and their next round of fixtures does not indicate any serious threat to their run.

Liverpool’s next seven Premier League games

Wolves vs Liverpool

West ham vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Southampton

Norwich vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs West Ham

Watford vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Bournemouth

How Jurgen Klopp’s men maneuver the next seven matches will be an indication of when and not if they will be crowned champions in May. Their rivals have not done themselves any favours by faltering in the chase. This is set to be dominant season for Liverpool having already set a new Premier League record of 19 wins in the first 20 matches and extended that run in early January. They remain the dominant force in England and some may argue that they are currently the top ranked team in the world.