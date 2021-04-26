Spotify owner Daniel Ek keen on buying Arsenal with help from Gunners legends Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira

Does Daniel Ek know the difference between Arsenal and West Ham?

Spotify’s billionaire owner Daniel Ek is apparently preparing a bid to buy Arsenal with a little help from three friends who you may have heard of: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

Ek, who is worth approximately £3.3bn, announced his interest via Twitter on Friday evening:

As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring. — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021

The Swede, who has supported the Gunners since childhood, has reportedly enlisted the assistance of club legends Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira to work on a formal bid.

The Times since claimed that Arsenal were sceptical of Ek’s intentions, and to be fair to the club, using social media to declare an interest is not helpful.

The sticking point will be current owner Stan Kroenke, who, it is said, has no intention of selling the club even after the European Super League fiasco.

Anyway, it’s a fun story, and Arsenal fans on Twitter are on red alert – the vast majority want Kroenke out.

“Spotify, play ‘Shattered Dreams’ by Johnny Hates Jazz…”