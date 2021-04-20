Premier League clubs withdraw from ESL with varying degrees of sincerity

Arsenal:

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021

Sincerity rating: At least they said sorry. It’s not much but it’s something.

Spurs:

We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021

Sincerity rating: Meh. Regrets, Daniel Levy had a few.

Man Utd:

We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021

Sincerity rating: Low. Very low. No apology, no sense that they did anything wrong. Ah, love those Glazers.

Man City:

Sincerity rating: No apology yet.

Liverpool:

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021

Sincerity rating: Businesslike statement, no apology. The talk is of stakeholders, not fans – pretty disgraceful from FSG.

Chelsea have yet to confirm their withdrawal.

Verdict: Arsenal the clear winners here, simply for saying sorry. Also:

That final table in full pic.twitter.com/jnJIaMhcsu — Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) April 20, 2021

Lads, it’s the ESL.