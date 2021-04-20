Premier League clubs withdraw from ESL with varying degrees of sincerity

Arsenal:
As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.
We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021
Sincerity rating: At least they said sorry. It’s not much but it’s something.
Spurs:
We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).#THFC ⚪️ #COYS
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021
Sincerity rating: Meh. Regrets, Daniel Levy had a few.
Man Utd:
We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021
Sincerity rating: Low. Very low. No apology, no sense that they did anything wrong. Ah, love those Glazers.
Man City:
Club statement.https://t.co/GeNQZn8091
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 20, 2021
Sincerity rating: No apology yet.
Liverpool:
Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021
Sincerity rating: Businesslike statement, no apology. The talk is of stakeholders, not fans – pretty disgraceful from FSG.
Chelsea have yet to confirm their withdrawal.
Verdict: Arsenal the clear winners here, simply for saying sorry. Also:
That final table in full pic.twitter.com/jnJIaMhcsu
— Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) April 20, 2021
Lads, it’s the ESL.