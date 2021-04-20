Premier League clubs withdraw from ESL with varying degrees of sincerity

Ollie Irish

20th, April 2021

Arsenal:

Sincerity rating: At least they said sorry. It’s not much but it’s something.

Spurs:

Sincerity rating: Meh. Regrets, Daniel Levy had a few.

Man Utd:

Sincerity rating: Low. Very low. No apology, no sense that they did anything wrong. Ah, love those Glazers.

Man City:

Sincerity rating: No apology yet.

Liverpool:

Sincerity rating: Businesslike statement, no apology. The talk is of stakeholders, not fans – pretty disgraceful from FSG.

Chelsea have yet to confirm their withdrawal.

Verdict: Arsenal the clear winners here, simply for saying sorry. Also:

Lads, it’s the ESL.