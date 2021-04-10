Premier League highlights: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa – Reds end Anfield losing streak

The much-maligned Trent Alexander-Arnold scored an injury-time winner as Liverpool came from 1-0 down to beat Aston Villa and end a run of six consecutive home defeats.

This was a good game, but not quite as thrilling as Villa’s 7-2 victory in the reverse fixture. Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who scored a hat-trick in that win, put the visitors ahead with a shot which somehow squirmed through Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool were then denied an equaliser by a dubious VAR offside call; Roberto Firmino fired home from close range but after a lengthy review, it was ruled that his team-mate Diogo Jota was marginally offside in the build-up.

Mo Salah headed into an empty net after Villa stopper Emiliano Martinez parried Andy Robertson’s cross to make it 1-1. Remarkably, it was Liverpool’s first goal in open play at Anfield since December.

With the final whistle only a couple of minutes away, Alexander-Arnold curled home from the edge of the box after Villa failed to clear the ball to clinch three points.

37 – @LFC have now scored 37 winning goals in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League, at least 12 more than any other side in the competition. Perseverance. #LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/QjyA7WZCoX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2021

Liverpool move up to fourth place, above West Ham on goal difference, whilst Villa, who have really lost some momentum since Jack Grealish’s injury, stay in 10th.

“All we have to do is put the other teams under pressure and win games,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said afterwards. “We have no time to waste, it’s so important to score in the moment and it’s exactly why we’re doing this.”

Man of the match: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Match highlights: