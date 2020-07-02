Dugarry: Griezmann shouldn’t be afraid of ‘half-autistic’ Messi

A rare scene: Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann smiling together

Shock jock Christophe Dugarry, a former French international who played for massive clubs such as as Milan, Marseille, Barcelona and Birmingham City, has given his take on the Antoine Griezmann Situation at Barcelona. The situation is: Lionel Messi doesn’t seem to groove with Griezmann at all, therefore Griezmann doesn’t start often and generally gives the impression of a player who has lost his confidence.

Dugarry’s take is the sort of obnoxious rot you’d expect from your drunk, bigoted uncle at a family do. He said on his radio show: “What is he [Griezmann] afraid of – a boy who is 1.50 metres tall (Messi is more like 1.68) and half-autistic!? All he has to do is show some balls at some point. I’ve been saying for a year that he has a problem with Messi. He has to hit him in the face.”

Don’t hold back, Cristophe. He continued:

“It’s true that Messi could give him more passes, but honestly I am not surprised. Griezmann loses balls, doesn’t play with confidence. Griezmann should go and talk to Messi to solve the problem.”

Dugarry later apologised for “stigmatising people with autistic disorders”.