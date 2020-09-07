Remember the name: Ansu Fati

Born: 31 October 2002

Nationality: Spanish

Position: Winger

Club career: Barcelona (2019-)

In 2019, Anssumane ‘Ansu’ Fati made history when he became Barcelona’s youngest ever goalscorer, aged 16 years and 304 days. He made similar history this week, becoming the youngest player ever to play for Spain, aged 17 years and 311 days. He then broke another record by scoring on his debut. His goal against Ukraine in the Nations League capped a performance of jaw-dropping promise and swagger:

Born in Guinea-Bissau, Fati moved to Seville aged six. He was granted Spanish citizenship less than a year ago, and his rapid ascent to the Spain’s national team is the mark of a player with rare gifts – on this evidence, he makes wing play look insanely easy.

With talent like this on Barca’s books, maybe we need to cool the talk of their imminent demise.