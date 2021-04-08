Champions League highlights: Bayern Munich 2-3 PSG – Mbappe too hot to handle

Now this was a fun game. A lot of fun. Bayern Munich could have won it something like 8-3 but instead it ended up with a famous PSG win, and mostly thanks to the undeniable genius of Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe struck twice in a snowstorm at the Allianz Arena, with Neymar setting up both his double and Marquinhos’ first-half goal.

Bayern, who fought back to make it 2-2 through Eric Choupo-Moting (yes, Stoke’s Eric Choupo-Moting, who also played for PSG for a couple of years) and Thomas Muller, suffered a first home loss since November 2019.

10 – Joshua Kimmich created 10 chances against PSG, the most by a player in a single UEFA Champions League match at the quarter-final stage or later since Mesut Özil for Real Madrid v Tottenham in April 2011 (12). Supply. pic.twitter.com/FfDlGg6O4k — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2021

An away win is usually decisive in European knockout games, but honestly, this tie is still wide open. Bayern created so many chances last night, powered by the brilliant Joshua Kimmich, that it was almost a miracle that they only converted two. Had Robert Lewandowski been fit and available, he could easily have scored a hat-trick; Choupo-Moting played pretty well, but he is no Lewandowski.

Above all, though, stood Mbappe. If ever a forward deserved to be described as unstoppable, it was the original Ronaldo in his prime, but Mbappe is on his way up to that level, and quickly. Bayern just couldn’t handle him; the young Frenchman even made Manuel Neuer look nervous, a rarity indeed.

P.S. I miss Poch.

Man of the match: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Match highlights: