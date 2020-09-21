Remember the name! Tariq Lamptey

Ollie Irish

21st, September 2020

Born: 30 September 2000

Nationality: English

Position: Right-back

Club career: Chelsea (2019-20), Brighton & Hove Albion (2020-)

Tariq Lamptey, the smallest man on the pitch in most games (he’s 5ft 5in), made fools of Newcastle last night. The Brighton right-back teased Allan Saint-Maximin – the Frenchman fouled Lamptey to give away an early penalty – so much that Steve Bruce switched his winger onto the other flank. Bruce called Lamptey “absolutely fantastic” in a post-match interview.

It was a defining performance from the 19-year-old Londoner, and one that made more than a few Chelsea fans wonder why their club sold him to a Premier League rival – the emergence of Reece James in the same position explains why, but still, it’s hard to watch a young player shine for another club and not feel some regret (not to mention Chelsea doesn’t have a buy-back clause); Lamptey had also impressed for Brighton against his former club in their opening match of the season.

Lamptey’s manager Graham Potter, not the most demonstrative of men, raved about his qualities after Albion’s 3-0 win at St James’: “He’s got such pace, he threatens the backline of the defence so well and then he does his own defensive work as well – he’s amazing,” Potter said.

Also, he’s the sweetest: