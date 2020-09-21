Remember the name: Tariq Lamptey

Born: 30 September 2000

Nationality: English

Position: Right-back

Club career: Chelsea (2019-20), Brighton & Hove Albion (2020-)

Tariq Lamptey, the smallest man on the pitch in most games (he’s 5ft 5in), made fools of Newcastle last night. The Brighton right-back teased Allan Saint-Maximin – the Frenchman fouled Lamptey to give away an early penalty – so much that Steve Bruce switched his winger onto the other flank. Bruce called Lamptey “absolutely fantastic” in a post-match interview.

It was a defining performance from the 19-year-old Londoner, and one that made more than a few Chelsea fans wonder why their club sold him to a Premier League rival – the emergence of Reece James in the same position explains why, but still, it’s hard to watch a young player shine for another club and not feel some regret (not to mention Chelsea doesn’t have a buy-back clause); Lamptey had also impressed for Brighton against his former club in their opening match of the season.

70% of the earth is covered by water, the rest is by N'Golo Kante and Tariq Lamptey. 😎 pic.twitter.com/C5HrNLYp3z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabriziRomano) September 21, 2020

Lamptey’s manager Graham Potter, not the most demonstrative of men, raved about his qualities after Albion’s 3-0 win at St James’: “He’s got such pace, he threatens the backline of the defence so well and then he does his own defensive work as well – he’s amazing,” Potter said.

Also, he’s the sweetest: