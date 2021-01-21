Ups and Downs: England’s Euro 2020 squad

As Euro 2020 draws closer, we take a look at six England players who have had mixed fortunes so far this year…

UP

James Maddison – The Leicester midfielder’s excellent form has been a key factor in his side’s ascent to the top end of the Premier League table. He’s probably the most confident English player around, as his post-match interviews reveal. By his own admission, he has really worked hard to improve his game, with more goals and assists a clear target, and it’s paying off. He wasn’t in England’s most recent squad, but it will be hard for Gareth Southgate to leave him out next time.

DOWN

Conor Coady – Wolves have been struggling defensively since switching to a back four. Coady’s form has suffered. He was substituted, a first under Nuno Espirito Santo, in Wanderers’ last Premier League game, and he might feel that he’s in danger of missing out on a place at the Euros, especially given the form of our next player…

UP

John Stones – What a renaissance Stones is having. He’s currently one half of the best centre-back pairing in the Premier League, alongside City new boy Ruben Dias. Not only is he defending brilliantly, he’s also chipping in with goals. At this rate, Stones is nailed on for an England recall, and he may yet play himself into the starting XI for the Euros – I have no doubt that he’s a more talented player than the likes of Harry Maguire, Michael Keane, Joe Gomez and the aforementioned Coady.

DOWN

Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund are struggling in the Bundesliga, and Sancho’s indifferent form hasn’t helped. He has looked sharper in the last couple of games, which is encouraging, but I get the feeling that Southgate sees the youngster as a potential impact sub and no more.

UP

Luke Shaw – Shaw is quietly having a very good season for Man Utd. About time, you might say, but he deserves credit for the work he’s done on his fitness and attitude. United’s acquisition of Alex Telles was also just the spur Shaw needed to up his game. Like Maddison and Stones, he wasn’t in the last England squad, but he fully deserves a recall.

DOWN

Alexander Trent-Arnold – There’s almost no doubt that Trent-Arnold will be picked for the Euros, but his dip in form for Liverpool has to be a concern for Southgate. Jurgen Klopp said recently he was “fried” and you do wonder if that’s the main problem: ATA is desperately in need of a break.