Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela gets 10-match Uefa ban for ‘racist behaviour’ at Rangers

Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches by Uefa after being found guilty of using racist language towards Rangers’ Glen Kamara during their Europa League clash at Ibrox last month.

A one-match provisional suspension given to Kudela last week was included in the sanction, European football’s governing body said. Uefa also banned Kamara for three matches after finding he assaulted Kudela in the tunnel after the game.

Kamara was incensed by Kudela’s whispered comment during the match on 18 March, and claimed that Kudela had racially abused him. His account was supported by his teammate Bongani Zungu.

Kudela’s ban rules him out of representative team competition matches, meaning he will miss Czech Republic games at the European Championship this year. Good. Kamara’s ban covers only Uefa club competitions, leaving him eligible to represent Finland at the Euros.

Kamara’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar, said the 10-game ban for Kudela – the minimum sanction for a racist offence – “made a mockery” of Uefa’s claims to take racism seriously. Anwar is right. Kudela, the abject coward, should have been banned for half a season at least. Once again, Uefa fail to set a good example over racism.