Europa League highlights: Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague – Arteta under pressure but it’s not that bad

When Arsenal substitute Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock in the 86th minute, everything was well in the Gunners’ garden. The preceding 85 minutes of huff and puff and missed chances were forgotten. A 1-0 lead is a very strong lead over two legs when away goals count.

But Slavia’s Tomas Holes got the right side of Cedric and headed home in the dying moments of the game, and that goal changed the mood dramatically.

Seeing the entitled rage of many Arsenal fans on the final whistle was quite something, but also par for the course for a club that spawned AFTV; self-loathing (“Should I hate my manager?”) and entitled rage is the modern Arsenal fan’s MO.

Seriously, there were Arsenal fans on Twitter calling for Arteta’s head, branding this performance “disgusting” and “disgraceful”, as if they should have ground Slavia Prague to dust in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final. This is the same Prague who knocked out Leicester (14 points above Arsenal in the Premier League) and Glasgow Rangers, so I don’t know why they thought it would be a stroll.

I mean, Arsenal were a little cautious but they had enough good chances to comfortably win the game – there’s not much Arteta can do about his players’ shit finishing.

Slavia defended stoutly but offered almost nothing in attack; Arsenal are still well in this tie, although of course they may find a way to Spurs it up in the second leg.

Man of the match: I’m not sure anyone truly deserves it. Let’s give it to Slavia’s saviour Holes, who dug his team out of one

