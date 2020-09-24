The most iconic non-league penalty miss ever?

A feast of penalties tonight in the FA Cup tie I was at.
Four penalties in the 90 mins, one scored by each side & a further two missed by Aylesbury United.
FT: Aylesbury United 2
Moneyfields 2
Moneyfields then won the shoot out 4-3 (after 7 pens each). pic.twitter.com/Gj1noF25zG
— Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) September 22, 2020
Like a wildlife documentary maker hiding out in the stands at Aylesbury United (Southern League, Division One Central) v Moneyfields (Southern League, Division One South) in the FA Cup, BBC journalist Ollie Bayliss captured the moment when an Aylesbury player hoofed his penalty kick way, way, WAY over the crossbar and into the night sky on a beautiful trajectory of futile hope and dashed dreams. It’s quite the metaphor for 2020.
The director’s cut:
This, visually and aurally, is now iconic to me pic.twitter.com/9vvvShYMEh
— Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) September 22, 2020
Poetic.