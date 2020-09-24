The most iconic non-league penalty miss ever?

Ollie Irish

24th, September 2020

Like a wildlife documentary maker hiding out in the stands at Aylesbury United (Southern League, Division One Central) v Moneyfields (Southern League, Division One South) in the FA Cup, BBC journalist Ollie Bayliss captured the moment when an Aylesbury player hoofed his penalty kick way, way, WAY over the crossbar and into the night sky on a beautiful trajectory of futile hope and dashed dreams. It’s quite the metaphor for 2020.

The director’s cut:

Poetic.

Posted in FAIL, Funnies

Share this article: Email

Leave a Reply