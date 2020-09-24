The most iconic non-league penalty miss ever?

A feast of penalties tonight in the FA Cup tie I was at.

Four penalties in the 90 mins, one scored by each side & a further two missed by Aylesbury United.

FT: Aylesbury United 2

Moneyfields 2

Moneyfields then won the shoot out 4-3 (after 7 pens each). pic.twitter.com/Gj1noF25zG

— Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) September 22, 2020