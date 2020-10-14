Harry Maguire sent off after 30 minutes against Denmark – but let’s leave him alone, eh

Oh no Harry Maguire 🟥 The Manchester United man is sent off for a second yellow card after just 30 minutes v Denmark pic.twitter.com/CSwiSrYcoV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 14, 2020

As if his 2020 could get any worse, Harry Maguire has just been sent off for England against Denmark. Cue the inevitable torrent of vitriolic tweets. A taster:

Harry Maguire's performance genuinely one of the worst I've seen in an England shirt. Scarily bad. Excellent for Leicester, adequate for Man Utd last season, beyond awful so far this season. Looks totally frazzled by whatever happened in Mikonos. Needs a break. — Oliver Kay (@OliverKay) October 14, 2020

And that from a former broadsheet football journalist (now The Athletic). Maguire was better than adequate last season, but don’t let that fact stand in the way of your pompous hot take.

Harry Maguire | Denmark (H) highlights pic.twitter.com/W9Qbt3a174 — David (@Davozzs) October 14, 2020

Family Guy. Nice reference… in 2007.

Man Utd fans laughing at Harry Maguire getting sent off before realising he'll be able to play for them at the weekend pic.twitter.com/ePP1V3WytZ — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 14, 2020

Even Paddy Power aren’t this pathetic.

Harry Maguire should appeal that. Under the Greek judicial system he'll be considered innocent until his retrial and allowed back on. — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) October 14, 2020

Ironic wit. Boom tish. Better than most, I suppose.

Harry Maguire’s highlights tonight for England vs Denmark 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S6loMLGiEn — low6 (@low6bet) October 14, 2020

You get the gist. BANTER. MEMES. #Mykonos is trending. Anonymous people voicing negative, often hateful opinions with zero consequences. This is what Twitter does when public figures fuck up, but how can you not feel even a little sorry for Maguire. He’s bang out of form, blatantly, but then he’s endured a truly miserable couple of months.

I can only imagine the state of his mental health right now – he looked genuinely anguished when he saw red. So, you know, perhaps think about giving him a break instead of piling on for likes and retweets; twatting the ball into an open goal from two yards out is for pricks.