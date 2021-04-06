Swedish publication alleges Zlatan shot and killed a lion in South Africa in 2011

Alpha male, or tedious jerk?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, perhaps the most odious narcissist in all of sport, has been accused of shooting a lion in South Africa and then importing its skin, skull and jaw back to his native Sweden.

Swedish publication Expressen alleges that Zlatan acquired a hunting license and, less than a year later, in 2011, shot and killed the male lion in the wild. That is one ballsy allegation.

They also claim that the lion shot by Ibrahimovic spent more than a year in an enclosure before it was released – parts of its carcass were allegedly then shipped back to his Malmo home.

Zlatan has not commented on Expressen’s story.

You may have noticed that Zlatan loves to compare himself to a lion (we get it, you’re an alpha male. Yawn.), and even has a massive tattoo of one on his back – so it’s not the biggest stretch of one’s imagination to believe that this might be true. I really hope otherwise.