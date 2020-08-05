Shit Lookalikes: Scott Parker and Toby Stephens

Posh thespian Tony Stephens, perhaps most noted for his scenery-chewing turn as the villain in the lamentably terrible Bond film ‘Die Another Day’:

And Scott Parker, the tactically astute boss of newly promoted Fulham:

Parker is quite the goldmine for lookalikes, as a cursory search of Twitter reveals:

Anyone else think that Scott Parker looks like a PE teacher on the day of parents evening?? pic.twitter.com/m90g6u4sNJ — Monsieur S (@MrShivas) August 4, 2020

Scott Parker looks like he’s head boy at the worst kind of private school imaginable — Dan (@__danevans) August 4, 2020

Scott Parker looks like an actor playing a manager in a Betfred advert — Jude 😎✌️ (@RedditUser420) August 4, 2020

Scott Parker looks like he belongs on this pic.twitter.com/Mp5JmPw5JV — Liam🍓 ➐ (@Iiamwbav4) July 27, 2020

Scott Parker looks like someone who should be playing a hapless Scotland Yard inspector in a Sherlock Holmes adaptation. — Lee (@leiladaisyj) August 4, 2020

And hats off to this one from Damian Counsell:

Scott Parker still looks like a period drama mill-owner's son, who's going to break the heart of poor, trusting Molly, the factory girl, *and* cover up a horrible industrial accident, all the while glowering at pretty parts of Lancashire and drinking whisky neat. pic.twitter.com/Air0f1R03Q — Damian Counsell (@DamCou) February 8, 2020

Splendid.

This Shit Lookalikes comes with bonus highlights of last night’s gripping Championship playoff final:

Well done to Parker, who got his tactics spot on and silenced a few critics in the process. You have to feel for Brentford, who played some glorious stuff this season but ultimately Devon Loch’d the hell out of their run-in.

Some comfort for Brentford is that the new season starts very soon, so there’s no time to dwell on the loss. Plus, when you consider the teams who have gone up and come down from the Premier League, the Championship will be weaker this coming season.