Mourinho sarcastically praises ‘best league in the world’ as Spurs v Fulham falls victim to Covid-19 outbreak

Jose Mourinho checking Twitter to see if the Fulham game is on

Fulham’s game at Spurs, scheduled to take place at 6pm this evening, has been postponed due to a “significant rise” in positive Covid-19 cases at the west London club. The postponement was confirmed by the Premier League less than three hours before the scheduled kick-off.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho had earlier expressed his frustration, in an Instagram video posted just after 2pm. “Match at 6pm… We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world.” Textbook Jose sarcasm.

A Premier League statement said: “Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive Covid-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms today. The Premier League board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority. The group will now be retested immediately.”

Well that’s my Wednesday evening down the pan. I was quite looking forward to an 1-1 underwhelming draw. Oh well, there’s always Newcastle v Liverpool at 8pm.

I know these are exceptional times but to cancel a big match at such short notice seems like a minor fuck-up at best, and terrible communication between the involved parties at worst.