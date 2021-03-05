Highlights: Fulham 0-1 Spurs – Mourinho takes the handbrake off at last

A more adventurous looking Tottenham team edged a tight contest at Craven Cottage on Thursday evening thanks to an own-goal by Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo. Although Spurs remain in eighth place in the Premier League table, they are only five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, although I don’t think they are consistent enough to finish better than sixth.

The visitors took the lead from a quick counter-attack in the 19th minute when Son Heung-min’s cross was met by Dele Alli – yes, Dele started a league match, along with Gareth Bale; and both men played well – before crossing the line after a touch from Adarabioyo.

Fulham began the second half well and should have equalised through in-form Josh Maja but the forward’s effort was ruled out by VAR as Davinson Sanchez kicked the ball onto Mario Lemina’s hand – Lemina could do nothing about it and it was undoubtedly harsh on Fulham.

Fulham stay 18th in the table, three points behind both Newcastle and Brighton. If only they had a reliable striker, and a bit more luck, they would be clear of trouble for sure.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said after the match: “It was a tough game. They play very well, they don’t score many but they don’t concede many either.

“We had chances to kill it and we didn’t and then the game becomes very similar to what we have had in other games. Hugo [Lloris] is the best French goalkeeper and made a couple of saves to show it.”

Fulham manager Scott Parker was understandably disappointed. He said: “We fully deserved something out of it. The endeavour was there for all to see.”

Man of the match: Hugo Lloris (Spurs)

