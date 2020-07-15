Scott Brown with hair is not intimidating

Exhibit A. Celtic skipper Scott Brown with a shaved head:

Intimidating. Look at that vein in his temple, throbbing with barely concealed rage. The man is a red card on legs.

…

Exhibit B. Scott Brown with hair (his current look, as seen on his Instagram):

Not intimidating. Hardman membership card, revoked.

Word has clearly got out that Brown has been tamed, because a Rangers pub in Glasgow has mocked him openly as part of its social distancing rejig:

What a difference a hairstyle makes. It’s open season on Broony until he gets the clippers out.