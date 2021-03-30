Ronaldo apologises for iconic 2002 haircut – especially to mothers

Big, big news this morning: Ronaldo – the Brazilian original – has finally said sorry for his infamously terrible 2002 haircut.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ron apologised to everyone for the barnet, especially to mums whose kids wanted to copy the cut.

The story behind the ‘do: Ronaldo suffered a muscle injury before the 2002 World Cup semi-final against Turkey, but everyone ignored the news because they were focused, understandably, on the top of his head. When Ron saw this was happening, he decided to keep the patch of hair, and the rest is history – Brazil beat Turkey, then Germany in the final, to win the World Cup, and Ronaldo won the Golden Boot. And I, for what it’s worth, made a tidy sum from backing him to do so (he was a major injury doubt going into the tournament, so I got him at odds of 25/1).

Ah, World Cup horror hair. Right up Pies’ street.