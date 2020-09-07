Funkyzeit! Balenciaga releases £650 high fashion football shirt

Balenciaga’s black T-shirt was seen at the French house’s AW20 show and takes inspiration from [chief designer] Demna Gvasalia’s childhood in Georgia. It’s crafted from cotton jersey with white panels, then finished with various sports-inspired branding that form the crest, sponsor and player name. Temper the oversized silhouette by tucking it into jeans – choose a wide-leg pair to continue the directional mood. Shown here with Balenciaga Neo Panier cutout faux-leather tote bag, Balenciaga Oversized acid-washed jeans and Balenciaga Soft logo-debossed leather boots.

Georgian childhood. Oversized silhouette. Directional mood. Yours for the bullshit price of £650. My oh my, you have to love it when football comes between rampant greed and risible ‘high’ fashion – you can get a Premier League season ticket for less than this.

And those acid-washed jeans. £725! Walk into any charity shop in Britain, and you’ll find a pair almost exactly like ’em, plus save yourself £720 in the process.

From the back, just to prove there are no diamonds sewn into the shirt number.

Nope, just cotton. Funkyzeit!