Ronald Koeman wears slip-ons without socks

Koeman’s head and torso have the quality of an enormous side of gammon, which makes his current choice of footwear – dainty, courtly slip-ons with no socks – all the more incongruous.

It’s also quite the power move from Barcelona’s new manager. He means business: “Yes, my players are wearing bright pink shirts, but I’m dressed like a young dandy about to appear on ‘First Dates’. Deal with it.” You can even imagine a Barca training session where he angrily removes one of the shoes in order to slap a disobedient player about the face with it.

Also, Messi casually did this against Girona: