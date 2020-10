PSG showed off their new Nike Jordan third-kit clobber tonight, for their Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir, and – through gritted teeth – I’m a little bit in love with the training jacket. I hate that I love it, because there is no good reason for the Air Jordan brand to be seen anywhere near a football kit, and of course it’s PSG who are doing it, but… well, look at it.

Would it look good on me? No. Am I going to buy it? No. Still, I appreciate the aesthetic.