Shithouses of the Week: Atletico Madrid in the near future

Ollie Irish

21st, September 2020

Alternative title: Imagine Luis Suarez, Diego Costa and Diego Simeone at the same club…

Yaaaaaaaaarrr!

Who, me?

Well, now you won’t have to imagine Suarez, Costa and Simeone at the same club – it’s happening! Suarez is set to sign for Atletico in the next few days…

Question: has there ever been a more shithouse striker pairing than Diego Costa and Luis Suarez?! Surely not. And managed by Diego Simeone! Somewhere, Tony Pulis is rubbing one out at the thought. And Sergio Ramos is sharpening his studs for the next Madrid derby.

