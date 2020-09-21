Shithouses of the Week: Atletico Madrid in the near future

Alternative title: Imagine Luis Suarez, Diego Costa and Diego Simeone at the same club…

Yaaaaaaaaarrr!

Who, me?

Well, now you won’t have to imagine Suarez, Costa and Simeone at the same club – it’s happening! Suarez is set to sign for Atletico in the next few days…

Luis Suarez has already accepted by days to join Atlético Madrid! He’s now parting ways with Barça to move on as a free agent. This deal will be key for Àlvaro Morata > Juventus [Dzeko/Juve deal agreed but stalling because of Milik problems] ⚪️🔴 #FCB #Atleti @MatteMoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

Question: has there ever been a more shithouse striker pairing than Diego Costa and Luis Suarez?! Surely not. And managed by Diego Simeone! Somewhere, Tony Pulis is rubbing one out at the thought. And Sergio Ramos is sharpening his studs for the next Madrid derby.