Remember when: Johan Cruyff’s Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 5-0 in the Clasico

Real have just beaten Barcelona 3-1 in a vacant Bernabeu, but we don’t care about that. We care about this…

January 1994. The Nou Camp is bouncing. And there’s Romario in that beautiful Kappa Barcelona home kit, tearing Real apart with a hat-trick. Majestic.

I also very much enjoyed sub Michael Laudrup’s no-look pass for Romario’s hat-trick goal, in as much as it was lovely to watch but also totally unnecessary. By the way, Laudrup signed for Real Madrid at the end of the 1993/94 season, and Real won the league the very next season – what a player the Dane was, and still very underrated despite his many accolades. He was a playmaker with genius vision. I’d rate him as the best player of the 1990s, and I’m not alone in that (check out his Wiki to get an idea of how highly his fellow players rated him).

The line-ups that day:

Barcelona: Zubizarreta, Ferrer, Guardiola, Koeman, Sergi, Bakero (Iglesias, 75), Goikoechea, Stoichkov (Laudrup, 47), Amor, Romario, Nadal.

Real Madrid: Buyo, Paco Llorente, Lasa, Alkorta, Sanchis, Milla (Butragueno, 54), Luis Enrique, Michel, Zamorano, Prosinecki, Alfonso (Hierro, 25).

Hardly a vintage Real side, it should be said, but Barca were unstoppable that day and would go on to win the title, for a fourth year in a row.