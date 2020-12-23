Lionel Messi breaks Pele’s unbreakable record of goals scored for one club (644 for Barcelona … and counting)

He’s done it. Last night, Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona, during his side’s 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid. In doing so, the little Argentinean broke Pele’s record of the most goals for one club.

Pele scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian club Santos between 1956 and 1974, a record that for decades seemed unbreakable.

We take Messi’s brilliance for granted but this reminds us of his indisputable greatness. Six hundred and forty-four goals. One player. It’s beyond staggering. Gary Lineker put it into context on Twitter:

To beat Messi’s 644 goal record, someone will have to score an average of 43 goals a season for 15 years….for one club. 🤯 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2020

Forty-three goals a season for 15 years. I mean, come on, that’s just silly.

A snapshot of his genius:

Eight times opponents could do absolutely nothing about the Leo lift™️ 🤭 A genius who has made the Champions League his playground. 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/PhS081k8NK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 23, 2020

Watch Messi break the record: