Lionel Messi breaks Pele’s unbreakable record of goals scored for one club (644 for Barcelona … and counting)

Ollie Irish

23rd, December 2020

 

He’s done it. Last night, Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona, during his side’s 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid. In doing so, the little Argentinean broke Pele’s record of the most goals for one club.

Pele scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian club Santos between 1956 and 1974, a record that for decades seemed unbreakable.

We take Messi’s brilliance for granted but this reminds us of his indisputable greatness. Six hundred and forty-four goals. One player. It’s beyond staggering. Gary Lineker put it into context on Twitter:

Forty-three goals a season for 15 years. I mean, come on, that’s just silly.

A snapshot of his genius:

Watch Messi break the record:

Posted in Barcelona, La Liga

Share this article: Email

Leave a Reply