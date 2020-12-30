Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have played Getafe 18 times without conceding a single goal

Stat of the week: since taking charge of Atletico Madrid in 2011, Diego Simeone has faced Getafe 18 times. In those 18 games, Atletico have conceded no goals. None. Nada. Zilch. Eighteen matches equals at least 1,620 minutes of football. Bonkers.

The 18th game took place this evening, by the way. Luis Suarez scored the only goal, a lovely header from a set piece. It was also Simeone’s 500th game in charge of Los Colchoneros, a formidable achievement by the man in black. Of those 500 games, 260 resulted in a clean sheet for Atleti. He knows how to set up a team to defend better than anyone.