Video: Mo Salah scores Liverpool’s 100th goal of the season

Liverpool are 2-0 up at half-time against Crystal Palace and cruising to the title again, after a dip in form prompted the doubters to wonder if Klopp’s men could actually find a way to bottle their ridiculous lead.

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring with a sweet free-kick, then Mo Salah recorded the club’s 100th goal of the season (in all competitions) with this sneaky run-and-finish. It’s the first time Liverpool have scored 100 times in a campaign since the 1986/7 season (when Barnes, Beardsley and Rush were doing what Firmino, Salah and Mane are doing now).

If Liverpool seal three points tonight, as looks very likely, they could win the league as early as tomorrow, if Man City fail to win at Chelsea.

UPDATE: Fabinho has just scored a 30-yard thunderbastard to make it 3-0. Game. Over.